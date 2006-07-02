Who wants Owen Hargreaves?

One of the few bright spots from England’s World Cup efforts was giving us the chance to understand why the hell he kept picking Owen Hargreaves.

After one brilliant, cover-every-blade-of-grass performance against Portugal the Canadian is suddenly everyone’s favourite midfielder. He’s been linked to the likes of Arsenal, Manchested United, Tottenham, West Ham and Liverpool previously and has stated his desire to play in the Premiership plenty of times over recent years.

But, for once, supporters seem to actually think its a good idea.

So after coming to terms with the fact that he isn’t crap after all – who wants to sign Owen Hargreaves now?