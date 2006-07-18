Who is to blame for Manchester United’s shame?

So Manchester United hit a new low this transfer window by being unable to pry Tomazahj Krusyfaikjk from West Brom’s surprisingly tight grip. The Polish keeper is added to a list of failed signings to date including Torres, Diarra, Carrick and all of Italy.

But being unhappy with such shame and humiliation shouldn’t be satisfying enough for supporters, it’s time to blame someone. And blame them publicly.

Our shortlist (in order):

– Graham Poll

– Cristiano Ronaldo

– Sir Alex

– Peter Kenyon

– David Gill

– Chelsea in general

– The Marriott buffet

‘Ave at it!