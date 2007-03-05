Everybody Loves Reading

The Reading love-in continues, as the Premiership new boys continue to please and surprise everyone with their commitment to attacking, organised football and the fact that they’re looking at Europe rather than relegation with 10 matches to go. This time, the ultimate football purist himself Arsene Wenger has hurled a slice of praise pizza their way after Arsenal just scraped by 2-1 at the Emirates,

“We played a good game and Reading as well – they were one of the few teams that came here and really tried to play,” Wenger told Sky Sports News.

“They made the game interesting, but we could have killed the game before that.

“Credit to them, they were positive and were dangerous. Physically they were very strong and they played in a very intelligent way.

“It needed a very good performance to beat them.”