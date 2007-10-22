Premier League Rumours and Gossip: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Portsmouth, Everton and West Ham

Sportingo.com’s Mark Apostolou brings daily coverage of the Premier League rumour and gossip.

Luka Modric is a name that many Arsenal fans have become used to in recent weeks and again the Croatian international is on Arsene Wenger’s radar. However, it now appears that Chelsea are also keen to make the Dinamo Zagreb star an offer he canâ€™t refuse (The People). Apparently Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is also keeping a watchful eye on the talented midfielder (various).

The 22-year-old goal-scoring midfielder is seen by Wenger as another handy addition to his already blossoming young squad and when Modric turned down the advances of Bayern Munich in the summer many expected him to make his way to north London. But this hasnâ€™t happened yet.

Obviously the nearer we get to January, the more likely this deal will go ahead – this and no doubt a thousand and one other potential signings.

Unlike many of the other so-called â€˜rumoursâ€™, this transfer is on the cards as Modric has already been quoted as saying he wants to move to the Premier League. Liverpoolâ€™s interest seems fleeting and they have more than enough in their midfield locker at present. Chelseaâ€™s interest would have worried the Emirates side a couple of months ago but the prospect of moving to Stamford Bridge is not so appealing without the mercurial Jose Mourinho in charge.

The departure of the â€˜Special Oneâ€™ has unsteadied the west London ship and many players are threatening to leave. So it is unlikely Modric would take the risk and I would imagine that he will be wearing the red of Arsenal in the spring along with his former Zagreb teammate Eduardo da Silva.

It has been reported that Tottenham are interested in Â£8m-rated Wolves winger Michael Kightly (Daily Mirror). As Spurs continue to struggle to lift themselves up the Premier League table it has become evident that there appears to be a lack of creativity going forward to assist their hugely talented strike force. As well as their obvious defensive problems, that is.

Kightly, 21, is a talented individual who has soared through the football pyramid in a relatively short time. He began last season at Conference side Grays and is now a member of the England Under-21 set-up. He was actually a schoolboy at White Hart Lane before being released.

Kightly easily found his feet at Championship level and has continued to impress this term. The valuation seems fair for a player of his age and with his potential so it is no surprise he is also being tracked by Aston Villa, Portsmouth and Everton.

Martin Jol is also apparently toying with the idea of a cheeky bid for West Hamâ€™s former Arsenal winger Luis Boa Morte (various). The Spurs boss wants additional cover on the left and is reportedly ready to launch a cut-price Â£1.5million move for the speedy Portuguese winger.

Now this deal would be interesting, not least because Boa Morte plays for the Hammers but also because he used to wear the red of Arsenal. The former Fulham star has been pretty disappointing since his arrival at Upton Park in January. The Â£5m invested in him seems to have been a waste of money but Alan Curbishley may just want to cut his losses and let him leave on the cheap.

What do West Ham and Spurs fans think of this possible transfer?





