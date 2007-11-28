Blackburn’s Hughes Reckons His Boys Can Make Top-Four

Mark Hughes was a very good player. Mark Hughes is a potentially great manager. And he has identified how he will prove this, by making Blackburn into a top-four team like the time Kenny Dalglish was manager and Super Al was banging the goals in, only without the bottomless funds this time. Ahead of tonight’s game with Aston Villa, Hughes told reporters:

“It becomes more and more difficult every year because of the resources, but it is realistic this year and we will certainly go out and have a real go at it.

“The make-up of the results this year seems to be a little bit different with most of the top teams beating most of the bottom teams, so that may lead to more teams being able to challenge the top four.

“I thought we played well on Sunday despite only getting a draw at Fulham and now we go into three home games where we can expect to get results. If we can do that, we will be right up there.”