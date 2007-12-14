Everton’s Tim Cahill Prepares For West Ham Bubble Blow

Watch West Ham live online

Everton midfielder Tim Cahill has stated that he is well aware of West Ham’s desire to shed revenge over the Toffees. The Australian international has played 86 games for Everton, and scored 30 goals in the process – and we can be sure he’ll let his shooting boots loose against the Hammers this weekend. Cahill said:

“West Ham are a very good side and getting better. The cup win over them was very Everton but we have to be on our guard tomorrow because I fully expect a backlash. It was a tough game and you expect that when you come to Upton Park. I don’t expect the second match to be any different.”

Cahill will clash with Socceroos teammate Lucas Neill – with both players playing exceptionally well for their respective teams. The whole Everton squad will be prepared for a clash that may well rival the expectations of the other two blockbuster games – Arsenal v Chelsea and Liverpool v Manchester United.