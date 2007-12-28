Barton in lockup again

The man of many troubles, Joey Barton, has again been involved with police for the wrong reasons. Mr Barton was spotted in 2004 stabbing Jamie Tandy in the eye with a lit cigar, whilst also being subject to continuous and somewhat consistent on and off the field altercations.

Joey Barton has just been accused of another act against the community.

A Merseyside policeman revealed:

“Two males aged 25 and 19 and a woman aged 27 were arrested at 5.30am today on Church Street in Liverpool City Centre following an allegation of assault. “All three remain in custody for interview and processing and I expect a decision on charges or release will be made later tonight.”

Is Joey Barton becoming too much of a liability for Newcastle United? He isn’t a star on the field, and he surely isn’t a role model off the field. His right as a football player should be banished.

