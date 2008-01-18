“Le Sulk” is a myth, Anelka is actually a nice geezer!

New Chelsea striker Nic Anelka claims that the whole “Le Sulk” nickname is a complete misnomer, and he is great fun to be in a team with. Anelka said:

“Ask a player I played with in England and they won’t say a bad word about me.”

And when it comes to Chelsea, and potentially having to share the limelight with Didier Drogba, and – shock, horror – possibly having to sit on the bench once in a while, Anelka is totally accepting. Nic said:

“If I have to start on the bench, I’ll do the same. I knew this before I signed. I’m just happy to be here. “It’s not very difficult to play with him [Drogba], he can do everything and he’s clever and can play with his back to the goal. I like this kind of striker. I can turn around him and give him some good balls to score.”

So has “Le Sulk” turned over a new leaf?…

