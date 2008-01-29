Mascherano to Juventus in the summer?

Goal.com reports that Juventus are contemplating on an offer for Liverpool’s Javier Mascherano in the summer when the player’s loan deal with the Premiership outfits will come to an end. Liverpool’s American co-owners George Gillett and Tom Hicks are reluctant to trickle in the €27 million that the Argentine international player’s owner MSI are demanding.

Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez of course wants the player to stay at Anfield and has even decided to let his other defensive hardman Mohamed Sissoko go to Juventus this week. Yet with the club’s owners not exhibiting any willingness to pour more money into the club, the situation seems to be out of Rafa’s hands.

Juevntus were thought to launch a bid for the player this month but have decided to make their move in the summer when Liverpool will no longer have any control on the movement of the 23-year old who is certainly the best defensive midfielder in the world after Claude Makelele.

