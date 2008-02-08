Fulham boss still worried over relegation threats

Fulham might be just 3 points from safety in the English Premier League and there might have already have been a few champagne bottles corking open among the fans but manager Roy Hodgson is not taking survival threats any more lightly. TeamTalk quotes the former Inter Milan manager as saying that a lot of work still needs to be done.

He says:

I get the feeling the more we work together, the better they know me and the better we play – hopefully that will be good enough to keep us up. However, the moment we start believing that because we have got a result somewhere, it means things are going to change and will become much easier, that would be a very foolish step. We have to accept that every game is a real test and a challenge – unless we can reproduce 13 times what we did against Aston Villa then we can lose and what advantage we have in being brought closer to the mix will be lost. That is my message to the players and that is a message they are very happy to take on board.

True, Fulham are far from safe now and a defeat to struggling Middlesbrough this weekend could dampen their hopes once again.

