Tottenham manager in the dark over King

Spurs are in action at Slavia Prague this evening, yet the Daily Telegraph reports that manager Juande Ramos is still undecided over whether Ledley King will play in central defence against the Czech team. Furthermore, the Spaniard is also undecided whether the injury-prone one will be available for the Carling Cup final against Chelsea in ten days time – nervous moments for Tottenham fans.

“I cannot say now whether he will play tomorrow. It will depend on the progress of his knee injury. I haven’t decided yet.” Neither could Ramos provide a prognosis for the cup final. “The match will take place in 10 days’ time, so it is quite a long time and we are not ready to decide now. The good news is that he is here with us and we will decide nearer the time.”

It has previously been reported that, due to the nature of King’s injury, Tottenham have to be selective over which games he plays. It’s such a shame that this talented defender’s career has been blighted by injury, especially when Spurs are on the verge of winning their first piece of silverware since 1998/9.