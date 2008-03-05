Blackburn striker wants more success

In Roque Santa Cruz, Blackburn Rovers have one of the best and more experienced strikers in Europe. The Paraguayan international, who signed from German giants Bayern Munich last summer is in a bouyant mood.

Santa Cruz has racked up 11 goals already in the Premiership this season and he is now targeting the 20-goal mark. Not this season though but next season. He says:

Personally, I want to achieve that many goals next season. I have chances to score in every game I play and not to score them is a little disappointing. But to be in those situations, to recognise the need to be in certain places is good for a striker. So I am quite happy with what I am achieving but know it is not the best I can do. One of the reasons people want to come to England is that they want to measure themselves in this league. It is a big thing for us now as a team to see if we can achieve the goals we made at the beginning of the season.

Blackburn can still qualify for Europe. So would you like to play in Europe next season, Santa? Yes, of course:

When I came here I heard Blackburn was a team in the middle of the table and I obviously wanted to be in one which had the ability to be better, so no one would now settle for finishing in the middle. We want to finish in the places for Europe to prove also that we have the potential to become even better. You can hardly take the places of the big four over here but the more we’ve been playing the more I believe we have the potential to finish in these places.

May all his wishes come true. Amen.