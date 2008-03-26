Norwich and Ipswich want Newcastle striker Ameobi who isn’t great, but he isn’t THAT bad!

I like Ameobi, he always seems to give his all and he clearly loves the club but clearly it isn’t working out for him at St James’ Park. He is hardly a goal-scoring machine I think we all know that but the gossip linking him with a move to East Anglia seems to be a little harsh on the former England Under 21 star.

Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi is a target for Championship pair Ipswich and Norwich City (various)

Stats can be misleading but the 26 year old forward has managed 46 goals in a Newcastle shirt in 135 starts (and yes about a ton of sub appearances) and whilst these are not startling stats they are hardly Chris Sutton at Chelsea-esque. There must be a Premier League club who would benefit from signing Shola? To consign him to the Championship would be somewhat unfair on a player with Champions League experience (and even a goal at Barcelona!). I think it’s time for an S.O.S – Save Our Shola – Campaign! We must demand he gets a Premier League berth! Which I guess that Ipswich may be able to offer come the end of May!

