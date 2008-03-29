Chelsea boss still searching for his messy poopy caca

It is a journalistic dream, two names – Messi and Kaka – not only suggestive of a nasty dysenteric bout of diarrhea, but also the name of the two biggest talents in world football.

And it just so happens that Chelsea gaffer Avram Grant has revealed that owner Roman Abramovich is, unsurprisingly, ready to splurge in the summer on some new players.

Grant said:

“We already have a very, very good team at Chelsea,’ said Grant. One that has a chance to win the championship and the Champions League this season. “But we have to plan for the future as well and I want to add more flair to the team. “I know Roman Abramovich will give us his full support if the right player becomes available. But if it is not possible to bring in a Messi or a Kaka, we will try to find the next one.”

So it looks like Avram is finally going to do exactly what he was brought in for – to bring more flair and glamour to Chelsea – but will Avram still be in charge of the Stamford Bridge club come the end of the season?

Watch Chelsea live online