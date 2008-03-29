Middlesbrough manager: ‘I’m a weirdo and I think we’ll beat Chelsea’

Come now, Gareth, don’t be so hard on yourself. There’s nothing wrong with believing in your team’s abilities, even if some of the recent performances have been pretty pretty dire. Especially the 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff in the FA Cup – how do you explain that one away? The 1-0 home win over Derby was hardly the stuff of dreams either, especially when you’re dominated by the basement boys in the second half. However, stranger things have happened (not many admittedly) than Middlesbrough going to Stamford Bridge on Sunday and winning, with Sporting Life reporting Southgate believes this can happen.

“If you can put a man on the moon then you can beat Chelsea in a football match. Southgate added: “It’s a very difficult task if you go there thinking about how many games they’ve gone without losing. But I’m one of those weirdos who believes we can win every game we go into. “We played them at home two years ago and beat them after nobody gave us a prayer. I firmly believe that on our day we can beat any team in the league. Having that sort of belief is half the battle.”

The Boro boss can certainly take some confidence from the way his team performed at the Emirates recently, leading as they did until four minutes from the end when Kolo Toure equalised for Arsenal. They also ran Liverpool close in February, losing 3-2 at Anfield despite being down to ten men. They’ll be dancing in the streets of Manchester tomorrow (well the red half) if Middlesbrough can end this impressive unbeaten run of games at home that Chelsea have put together.

