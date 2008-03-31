If anyone in football deserves £100k a week then it’s Arsenal’s magician!

You can hardly blame them can you, if I was a professional footballer and was offered an obscene amount of money to play the game I love I am hardly like to turn around and say that it’s immoral and unjust.

The latest Premier League player set to break the ton milestone deserves every penny in my opinion

Arsenal are ready to make Cesc Fabregas the latest Premiership star to break the contract £100,000-a-week barrier (The Mirror).

Given the fact that the Spaniard didn’t cost millions I am not surprised he is being given a hefty pay rise. Hopefully this will scare away potential pesky La Liga suitors.

