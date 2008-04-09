Liverpool, Everton and Spurs do battle for teenage midfielder who could be a star in the making

Having already been sought after for a couple of years now it seems that Dundee’s young star is moving ever nearer to a move down south.

Liverpool, Spurs and Everton are among Premiership clubs following 19 year-old whizkid Kevin McDonald and Dundee manager Alex Rae said of the possibility of a move away from Dens Park: “I don’t think it’s in Kevin’s interests to sit in the reserves somewhere, having already played at a good level. I was nearly 21 when I went to England and there’s no doubt that another year of experience at Falkirk helped me cope with it much better.” (various)

McDonald has already amassed near on 100 appearances in Scotland and has already been capped at under 21 level and it seems it won’ t be long before he is tempted to give it a shot in the Premier League but former Millwall man Rae makes a good point with regards to being left in any of these top sides reserve teams. Maybe signing the player and then loaning him back would make most sense, until Kevin is ready to compete with the large amounts of talent at the three clubs mentioned?

Watch Fulham live online

Watch Everton live online