Will Shevchenko really stay at Chelsea?

With Milan sniffing around their former striker, it appears as though Andriy Shevchenko may soon be bringing an end to an unhappy two seasons at Chelsea, where he’s only been a bit-part contributor to the team. Indeed, it’s testament to the rest of the squad (albeit an expensively assembled one) that they’ve managed to challenge for the title and Champions League this season, without the Ukrainian making much of a contribution.

Indeed, it’s hard to believe that Avram Grant wants to keep the player at the club, despite The Times reporting that the Israeli states that is his intention.

Adriano Galliani, the AC Milan vice-president, plans to open talks with Chelsea about resigning Andriy Shevchenko. However, Grant said: “We want to keep the same squad for next year. I think he will stay.”

It seems likely that both Sheva and Drogba will leave the club in the summer, with the latter also linked with a move to Milan, albeit Inter instead of Milan. If this happens, Chelsea will look a little short up top, with just Nicolas Anelka, Claudio Pizarro and Salomon Kalou as striking options.

