Can Robins Premiership Dream Still Fly?

Everyones favourite little overachievers Bristol City are in danger of running out of steam before the finishing line. The previous Championship toppers have finally fallen into the play-off spots. With 2 games to go, 4 points between them and automatic promotion and their horendous playoff record, the Robins look set to miss out on the big time and spend another year in Championship. West Brom and Stoke are leading the way and Hull are sitting in 3rd blocking City’s path. All three are looking like they have come into form just at the right time, just as the Robins fall on hard times.

However, although they have only won once in the last nine games, it is not all doom and gloom at Ashton Gate. Last year they were in the League One, trapped in a division they should have escaped on several occasions over a 7 year period. Will fans be dissapointed if City fail to reach the ‘promised land’ or will they simply reflect on the outstanding achievement of a newly-promoted team, seemingly lacking in goalscorers? (City have a goal difference of -1)

I personally think Gary Johnson has done amazingly well to get City out of League One, let alone challenge for promotion to the Premiership. I think next season will be more of a reality check for Robins fans. Yet, not everyone agrees with me. Defender Bradley Orr seems to think promotion is still possible.

I’m not going to say ‘we can’t’, we’ll go right to the end and see what happens. We’ve just got to go and do the job that we can do, affect the games we can and hope other people do us favours. We’ll go right to the end and see where it takes us. The last two games are going to be exciting and we’ve got to get over this disappointment [Losing to rivals Stoke] and go again.

Thoughts?