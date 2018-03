Everyones favourite red-top guttermongers The Sun have been “Top Ten” crazy these past few weeks, feverishly scribbling away in their tabloid caves – coming up with a cavalcade of Sporting Top Tens – this weekend they gifted the populace with their views on the Top Ten flop Premier League signings this season…and most were pretty predictable, but in at number ten came Freddie Ljungberg; isn’t that a bit harsh on the West Ham midfielder?

