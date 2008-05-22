Spurs set to sign £15m Berbatov replacement: Don’t do it Juande!

Not for the first time, Juande Ramos has been linked with a former charge from his Sevilla days, and this one should really be avoided as this player is simply not in the same league as Dimitar, the player he is supposedly being lined up to replace!

Tottenham boss Juande Ramos is apparently set to sign Brazilian striker Luis Fabiano to replace Dimitar Berbatov from his former club Sevilla this Summer after missing out on Samuel Eto’o (Daily Mirror).

£15m rated Fabiano may prove a disastrous signing if Ramos opts to push on with this bid, however I feel this speculation is pure lazy paper talk. The Spaniard will of course want to keep the Bulgarian at the club and, whilst the Sevilla striker has had a great season, I really doubt that he is worth considering as a potential addition to the White Hart Lane side. What do Spurs think about Luis Fabiano and how would they take the potential departure of Berbs from WHL?