Arsenal want £6m striker: This guy looks pretty special!

Arsene Wenger has a nose for picking out upcoming talent many years before the rest of the world notices them. Here we have another example of a player who could well be a star in the making!

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is tracking 6m rated 19-year-old striker Eren Derdiyok. (The Sun)

Swiss international Derdiyok currently plies his trade with Swiss champions FC Basel and is part of Kobi Kuhn’s Euro 2008 squad and has been a big hit this season and has therefore attracted the interest of Arsenal’s French genius who clearly sees something special in the youngster. How do Arsenal feel about there side once again being linked with a teen sensation? I have mentioned this many times before, but maybe it’s time the Gunners opted for some solid experience to field alongside there ever growing squad of exciting potential?

The issue is flogging a dead horse by now, so is it a case of trusting Arsene or hoping he sees the light?