Portsmouth land a bargain from Reading

Harry Redknapp is well-known for his wheeling and dealing in the transfer market, and looks to have landed a cut-price bargain from Reading this week. The Guardian reveal that Portsmouth have signed Glen Little for free, with the 32-year-old rejecting the chance to sign a new contract at the Madejski Stadium and jumping at the chance to be playing Premier League football next season.

“I was just about to sign for Reading but then Harry rung me up,” said Little. “When Harry gives you a ring, you can’t turn it down – and it’s a chance to play for a top Premier League club.” Reading’s disappointed director of football, Nick Hammond, explained: “We offered Glen a new contract, but it appears that the lure of the Premier League and European football proved too strong.”

Little has never really stolen the headlines for Reading, although he seemed to be pretty popular among the fans and would certainly have performed very well at Championship level. It’s hard to imagine him getting too many first-team starts at Fratton Park, more of a squad player to avoid Redknapp rolling out his favourite cliche of being ‘down to the bare bones’.