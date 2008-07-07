Manchester United eyeing fantastic £20m striker to pair with Tevez and Rooney: He’s well worth the money!

After making it known during a pro-am golf tournament at Loch Lomond that his team wouldn’t be bringing in a crop of new talent this summer, Sir Alex Ferguson appears to be keen on keeping his word by chasing after a single player that could continue to keep his club at the top. And judging by ebb and flow of this rumour, a certain Dutch striker could well be the man for the job.

Holland striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has revealed his dream of playing for Manchester United, who he says are ‘very interested’ in securing his services. Sir Alex Ferguson intimated this week that he only expects to make a solitary acquisition this summer, but Huntelaar’s name is one that keeps cropping up around the Old Trafford summer shopping list. Whilst United and Real Madrid continue to play out their Cristiano Ronaldo tug-of-war in the media glare, the two clubs could also be set to clash horns over Huntelaar. Madrid are known suitors of the Ajax man but Huntelaar’s latest remarks to the Dutch press drop more than a slight hint that The Premier League is his preferred destination. (Setanta)

With Ajax recent signing of Miralem Sulejmani from Heerenveen, the odds of Huntelaar moving from the Dutch club appear to be fairly good. It still remains to be seen if Ferguson will pony up the funds for what surely will be a large transfer fee. But if there was ever a player that could prove to be worth his fee, the pinpoint Dutchman could be it.

How would Manchester United supporter feel about making Huntelaar their lone signing of the summer? Do you think he could have the same instant impact Ruud van Nistelrooy had when he first joined the club?