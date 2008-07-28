Who should Spurs target with their £20m transfer fund injection? Pick ONE!

Juande Ramos and the White Hart Lane faithful are about to receive a huge present from Liverpool in the form of a £20m transfer fee for wantaway striker, Robbie Keane. With Keane’s departure pending a medical, Ramos is on the verge of turning his sights to new and IMPROVED transfer targets. Namely, Andrei Arshavin, David Bentley and Diego Capel.

Whilst Juande contemplates who he’d like to go after first, we want to know who Spurs supporters think their Spanish coach should make a top priority. Is Capel or Bentley the answer to the winger issues at the club? Or should Tottenham concentrate their efforts on a certain Russian ace as Berby’s new strike partner?

Who should Tottenham use the £20m on? Pick ONE player, and let us know why.

