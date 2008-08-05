West Ham striker in hot water ahead of new season

We know that Craig Bellamy is not all bad. While the Welshman has an unbelievably fiery temper and a propensity to swing a golf club in the direction of a team-mate, it should also be considered that he has set up a foundation in Sierra Leone to help disadvantaged children. Nevertheless, the striker finds himself in the news for the wrong reasons once again today.

Sky Sports reports that Bellamy, who is regularly booed by opposition fans, has been accused of verbally abusing an Ipswich fan during Monday night’s friendly between the Hammers and Tractor Boys.

The striker was seen to kick an advertising board, after picking up an injury, and then appeared to be involved in a verbal exchange with supporters near the stadium’s family enclosure. A West Ham United spokesman said: “We will look into the facts of what happened. “I haven’t had a chance to speak to Craig myself. I was made aware of it after the game, as I was in the players’ tunnel. “An official from Ipswich made me aware something had happened.”

It must be difficult for players not to say anything, especially in the heat of the moment when you have just been provoked. However, the vast majority of footballers seem to manage this, so why can’t the West Ham forward? Is he just too much of an angry ant?

