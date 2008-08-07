Sunderland Keane on £7m Blackburn striker: Will have Turkish competition

Sunderland boss Roy Keane is not ready to stop his spending-spree just yet as he looks to Blackburn to help him resolve his mini-striker crisis, preparing to send £7 million in the direction of Lancashire.

The Irishman is keen on bringing South African striker Benni McCarthy to the Stadium of Light as he looks to calm nerves over the Mackem’s front line. With Kenwyn Jones lost to a long-term injury and speculation over the future of Michael Chopra, Keane is eager to bolster his strikeforce no matter what.

McCarthy, who arrived from FC Porto in 2006, is looking for a fresh challenge since Mark Hughes left for Manchester City and has been said to be interested in linking up with the fiery Keane.

However, The Daily Mail reports that Sunderland will have competition in the race for the South African’s signature:

The 30-year-old is ready to quit Rovers and the lure of the Champions League had put [Galatasaray] in pole position, although they were not prepared to match a £10million asking price.

The Turkish giants are less likely than Sunderland to meet Rovers asking price of £10m, with Keane said to be willing to go higher than the original £7m bid, but if bothclubs have offers accepted, it is more than likely that McCarthy will travel to Turkey.

With McCarthy constantly saying he’d leave Blackburn for a Champions League club should the chanve arrive, will Rovers fans be glad to see the back of him? Would Sunderland fans, realistic Sunderland fans, be happy with a striker who was always looking for his next move up to a European team? Would you rather have a player who was looking to impress, getting one great season from him?

