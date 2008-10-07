Juventus set to make AMAZING bid for £30m Tottenham star: Could this happen?

Clearly some vultures are circling White Hart Lane after a shocking opening to their Premier League season. Now this Serie A side is reportedly set to make a move on a top class player that only just arrived at White Hart Lane a few months ago!



Tottenham midfielder Luka Modric is a target for Juventus.

Corriere dello Sport says Juve chiefs are desperate to find a midfield playmaker for the January market after failing to price Xabi Alonso away from Liverpool in the summer.

Among the names on Juve’s shopping list is Croatia international Modric, who only joined Spurs in the summer. (tribalfootball.com)

Could this source really be accurate and, if so, are Tottenham fans worried? Luka Modric is yet to set the world alight in north London, but that’s not surprising considering the whole team seems to be severely underperforming. Obviously the club wouldn’t consider selling the youngster and I am pretty sure the Croatian will stick it out as he can see that the club will surely improve and steer clear of relegation. Do Spurs fans think that the club can avoid losing any big stars if this run continues to go from bad to worse?