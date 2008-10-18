What do Liverpool supporters have to say to match-winner Dirk Kuyt after his AWESOME performance in SIX words!

Long-winded people are boring, and writing full sentences is for chumps. So instead you have just SIX words. Sound easy? Good for you.

Liverpool supporters have to be singing the praises of one Dirk Kuyt after his fantastic performance on Saturday against Wigan. Kuyt saved Liverpool’s blushes on two occasions, allowing the club to stay level in points with Chelsea during a critical juncture in the season. I’m sure Liverpool supporters have some words of praise for their Dutch workhorse.

You could probably write an essay about this. Well tough, you only have SIX WORDS! Concise and creative, or just plain hilarious, it’s up to you now so leave your masterpiece in the comments.

