Manchester United player looks to give old club Everton an extra kick in the teeth…

The Daily Mail reports that Wayne Rooney, the man whose career started with his wonder goal against Arsenal at Goodison Park, is set to return to his old club with Manchester United. What’s more, he is pretty eager to notch up his 100th goal against them.

Given that Rooney is scoring goals with the regularity that most of us enjoy hot dinners, it looks like a pretty good bet that he will get his ton against Everton, the club he once played for and supported. Rooney said:

‘It would be special to do it at Everton. It’s an achievement to get to 100 goals when you’re a striker and if I could do it back at Everton, the club where I started, that would be really pleasing. ‘The first thing is trying to get three points but if I did score and reach 100 it would

be a really sweet moment. ‘It’s a big game for the team and, obviously, for myself too because of my background at Everton.” (Daily Mail)

Rooney tends to get booed pretty mercilessly when he turns up at Goodison (something to do with leaving his boyhood club, and one that he declared lifelong fealty too in a t-shirt message), so I’m sure he’d love to silence the booing with his 100th goal. As for hapless Everton , is this going to be another kick in the teeth in a pretty dire season?