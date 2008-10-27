TOP 10 UNDERRATED players in the Premier League: Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs, West Ham, Manchester United and Everton players on the list!

Everyone knows the star names in the Premier League, but they make up only a fraction of the hundreds that draw a top tier wage. There are plenty of players who don’t get the plaudits they deserve, and here are a list of the ten I think deserve more credit.



Some of the ten I have listed used to be pretty average, but have improved greatly (Wes Brown). Others are not considered first choice by their teams, but are in fact top quality players in their own right (Wayne Bridge). Some work hard and fail to get the headlines (Carlton Cole, Joseph Yobo), and then there are those who are over looked because of other big names at their clubs outshining them (Alexander Song, Xabi Alonso, Glen Johnson).

Here is a list of the ten players I think are most underrated, please feel free to name those you think are similarly seemingly ignored by the media.

Carlton Cole (West Ham United)

Wayne Bridge (Chelsea)

Steed Malbranque (Sunderland)

Alexander Song (Arsenal)

Alan Hutton (Tottenham)

Xabi Alonso (Liverpool)

Nigel Reo-Coker (Aston Villa)

Wes Brown (Manchester United)

Glen Johnson (Portsmouth)

Joseph Yobo (Everton)

Using our great cut-and-paste thingy, why not list the players you think don’t get nearly enough credit. Feel free to fill this list completely or partially.

MOST UNDERRATED PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Good Luck!

