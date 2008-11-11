What do Spurs FANS want to say to Juande Ramos in SIX WORDS!

Long-winded people are boring, and writing full sentences is for chumps. So instead you have just SIX words. Sound easy? Good for you.



Some feel that the Spanish boss was incompetent and unable to communicate to his players, whilst remaining aloof and unapproachable. Others feel that Ramos was badly treated by his Tottenham charges and the club’s chairman, but what do the fans want to say to their short-lived supremo?

You could probably write an essay about this. Well tough, you only have SIX WORDS! Concise and creative, or just plain hilarious, it’s up to you now so leave your masterpiece in the comments.

