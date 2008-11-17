Arsenal set to make move for £8m midfield STARLET!

This source suggests that this impressive young Spaniard is very much on Wenger’s wanted list.

Arsenal remain hopeful of landing Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets.



Claim your FREE bet right now!

The People says Arsenal are set to make a move for Busquets if he fails to agree a new contract.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in Europe and has broken into the Barcelona first team this term.

The Spaniard has progressed through the ranks at the Nou Camp but is out of contract at the end of the season. (tribalfootball.com)

It seems that Arsenal’s attempts to fill their defensive midfielder slot appear to rest very firmly at the Camp Nou. The two players most often linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks are Busquets and the player he is keeping out of the Barcelona team, Yaya Toure. Kolo’s brother is annoyed at spending too much time on the bench, whilst the Spanish Under-21 international has impressed in his first season in the senior set-up, but is unhappy with his current contract. Both players would be very useful to the north London side, but many fans are concerned with the lack of experience at the club, so maybe a move for the Ivorian would make far more sense? Which of the two players do Gunners fans think is the most likely to join?

Discuss the latest transfer gossip at the Brand New COS forum!