Tottenham’s STAR striker claims his weight will never be an issue so long as he’s scoring goals: He’s gonna pull a Ronaldo!

It doesn’t matter how much Roman Pavlyuchenko eats: so long as he’s scoring goals, the Tottenham striker can carry a couple extra tires under his shirt! At least that’s what he claims…

The Spurs star claims he was shocked to find English clubs didn’t put him on the scales daily, as they do in Russia.

Pavlyuchenko said: ‘In England they do not weigh every footballer daily as they do in Russia. I don’t even know what my weight is at the moment.

‘In my three months with Tottenham they have only tested me twice.

‘For them it only matters how you play. You may be over 150 kilos but if you play well they don’t care how fat you are.’ (Daily Mail)