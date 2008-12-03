Liverpool ready to BATTLE rivals for £7m WING WIZARD!

This Premier League wideman is attracting interest from a number of big sides but can Rafa beat them to the punch?



Martin O’Neill is ready to battle with Manchester United and Liverpool to sign £7million-rated Wigan winger Antonio Valencia.

The Villa boss will receive big money from chairman Randy Lerner in January in a bid to take their club into the Champions League. And Ecuador star Valencia is a surprise target. (Daily Mirror)

The way Rafa is being linked with new signings in recent weeks you would be forgiven for forgetting that his side currently tops the table. However Liverpool could probably do with a couple of new faces to give the squad even more strength in depth and maybe Valencia could be the man to do just that. Whilst Dirk Kuyt has manfully taken the mantle on the right wing in many ways he is simply a square peg being forced into a Triangle hole whereas a natural winger like the Ecuadorian could be a good replacement however there is of course another option in the form of Ryan Babel but I think he could be a better bet as a straight up striker if and when he begins to perform consistently. Do Liverpool fans think that a move for the Wigan Athletic man could be a good one?

Brand New Feature. (1-10 scale, One = Pure make believe, Ten = is a transfer all but complete)

Mr Comfort’s Likely-ometer: 2/10

