SIMPLE QUESTION: Manchester United fans: Berbatov or Tevez?

After an outstanding display last night surely its time the Argentinean international got another chance?



Tevez, who struggles to start on a regular basis in the Premier League, said: “I’m proud to score four goals.

“It is the first time I have done it in my career and it is better because it came for Manchester United.

“I have not played very often, so I was looking forward to the game and I am happy with my performance.” Sir Alex Ferguson made 10 changes from the 1-0 derby win over Man City on Sunday and he admitted the players had given him a selection headache with their displays.

“The great bonus for me is that we have players who are now coming into form,” said the Scot. “Tevez scored four times and produced a marvellous performance.” (BBC Sport)

Last term Carlos had a fantastic season scoring 19 times in 39 starts and assisting a great many other important goals in their run to the awesome double so some have wondered why Sir Alex decided to invest £30m in Dimitar Berbatov in the first place but now that he has others have noted the Bulgarian’s lethargic displays which haven’t exactly been consistent. So the question for the Man United faithful is this, should Fergie bring Tevez back into the fold and hand him a regular starting berth in the Premier and Champions League line ups?