Portsmouth accept £22m bid for midfielder ACE!

Portsmouth have accepted a substantial bid from Spanish side Real Madrid for midfielder Lassana Diarra.

The 23-year-old France international joined Pompey from Arsenal in January this year and has now been given permission to speak to Madrid.

“We have always said that we would only allow our players to leave if we received an exceptional bid,” a Pompey spokesman told the club’s website.

Manchester City were also thought to be interested in signing the player.

City were understood to be prepared to offer in the region of £20m but Diarra hinted earlier this week in Spanish newspaper Marca that he wanted to move to Real. “When you talk about Real Madrid the other teams are no longer important, all the others take second place,” said Diarra.

“It would be a dream to be able to play for such a large club.” (BBC Sport)

So will this be the beginning of a succession of departures from Fratton Park, or will such a large cash injection for Lassana help keep the side from having to lose the likes of Glen Johnson, Jermaine Defoe and Peter Crouch? What do Pompey fans feel about this sale?