Arsenal in TALKS over CRAZY £22m SWAP deal: Pure fiction surely!

This source, and not me, suggests a deal that really does take some believing!



Claim your FREE bet right now!

It may still be in the cradle, but Arsenal and Bayern Munich are in talks for a swap deal than involves Niklas Bendtner heading to Bavaria in addition to a considerable sum of cash in exchange for Franck Ribery to be playing at the Emirates. Spending big is unlike Wenger though. As long as the squad ends up in the top 4, “the powers to be” are happy with the incoming cash from the CL. However, the fans are in demand of some silverware, and are getting restless. (footylatest.com)

Every now and then I read a rumour that makes me do a double take, well this one made me make a triple! I could just about understand Arsenal making a move for the impressive French international Franck Ribery, but the idea that the key to such a deal would be Nicklas Bendtner makes me wonder at the validity of the story. Take into account for instance that a striker of the ability of Lukas Podolski struggles to get a first team start at the Bavarian club so quite why Jurgen Klinsmann would consider a move for the Dane is beyond me! I do feel that Wenger will spend big in January but I can safely assume it won’t be to secure this deal! Do Arsenal fans believe this source is accurate?

Brand New Feature. (1-10 scale, One = Pure make believe, Ten = is a transfer all but complete) Mr Comfort’s Likely-ometer: -10/10

Discuss the latest football gossip at the Brand New COS forum!