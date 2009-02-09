Scolari sacked as Chelsea manager! Who saw this one coming?

Goodness me, two Premier League managers axed in a day! The writing was on the wall for Tony Adams on Monday morning, although nobody expected ‘Big’ Phil Scolari to be sent packing by the Chelsea board. OK, so the Blues have been struggling of late, but even Avram Grant had until the end of the season before he exited Stamford Bridge.

Do Chelsea have a replacement lined up? You have to assume that they have sounded one or two potential candidates out before making this decision. The BBC reports that the club clearly fear another potless season to the extent where they have sacked someone just a couple of weeks before the Champions League knockout stages.

A statement on the club’s website revealed the move had been made “to maintain a challenge for the trophies we are still competing for”. Scolari, who led Brazil to the 2002 World Cup, was appointed in June 2008 as the replacement for Avram Grant.

Chelsea supporters were pretty pleased when Big Phil decided to take up the challenge of managing the team last summer. He seemed like a no-nonsense guy who could get the Blues playing attractive football. While things started off well, December saw their Premier League challenge falter and the past few weeks have brought an end to their title chances.

Was this the right move by the Chelsea board or have they acted far too quickly? Who should now replace Scolari as manager? Guus Hiddink is the early favourite.

Get a free £10 bet on Chelsea by joining William Hill now.