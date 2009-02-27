Name your Manchester United Starting XI for Sunday’s match against Spurs

There might be a surprise inclusion in Manchester United’s starting eleven on Sunday, with this player coming through a reserve game with flying colours during the week. Will Sir Alex Ferguson throw him straight into the Carling Cup final against Tottenham?

The Daily Mirror reports that Anderson has given Fergie yet another option, as he considers which eleven players should be lining up against Spurs. This could be the first of four pieces of silverware that the Red Devils land this term, and you can guarantee that a strong Manchester United team will take to the Wembley pitch.

Anderson made a shock Manchester United comeback last night – and will go straight into Sir Alex Ferguson’s plans for Sunday’s Carling Cup Final. The Brazilian midfielder came through a reserve run-out after a five-week lay-off with an ankle ligament strain. He did enough to convince Fergie to hand him his Wembley ticket. Ferguson plans to keep faith with the squad men who took United to the final – midfielder Darron Gibson is expected to figure against Tottenham and teenage striker Danny Welbeck is likely to start on the bench.

Do Manchester United expect the manager to start with Cristiano Ronaldo, or will he and Dimitar Berbatov be given the afternoon off? It’s likely that Carlos Tevez will start the match, with Wayne Rooney a possible starter in a bid to get back to 100% fitness. If you were the manager, would you start the game with Gibson and Welbeck, or would you bring in some more experienced players to the midfield?



Get a free £10 bet on Manchester United v Tottenham by joining William Hill now.