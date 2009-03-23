Liverpool to make DETERMINED bid for £17m WING WIZARD: Top class player!

Rafa to make a move for this starlet in the summer.



Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez remains determined to test Tottenham’s resolve with a bid for Aaron Lennon. The Sunday Express says as part of his new Spurs deal, Lennon was given a wage increase that saw him close the gap on £65,000-a-week top earners Robbie Keane, Jonathan Woodgate and Jermain Defoe. But Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez will pay little attention to Lennon’s new Spurs terms when he decides whether to make a firm move for the winger at the end of the season. (tribalfootball.com)

Clearly Rafa is on a high right now and the club can do no wrong but the Spaniard is already thinking about next summer it seems and wants to bring in some new faces and he is obviously a big fan of Aaron Lennon. The Spurs man has been in sparkling form and it seems that Benitez wants more natural width on the Anfield flanks and he would do very well to add this youngster to his squad. Do Liverpool fans think Lennon can fit in well at the club?

