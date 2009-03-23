Manchester United want IMPRESSIVE £13m Defender: Do they need him?

Sir Alex looks to bring in another defender, but why?



Manchester United are considering a move for Porto defender Bruno Alves. The Portugal international has only just switched agents to Jorge Mendes, who also represents Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Daily Star Sunday says that has sparked United’s interest. Real Madrid have expressed interest in Alves in the last week. (tribalfootball.com)

As good as Alves is, and he is a pretty decent centre back, does Sir Alex need to spend big in the central defensive department? They have Vidic and Rio as their first choices obviously, and they are arguably the best pairing in the world, recent performances are just a blip. They then have Jonny Evans to call upon in periods of injury and poor form as well as the versatile if not spectacular Wes Brown and John O’Shea if the situation requires it. The Porto man is valued at around £13m and that seems a steep price to pay for an occasional player. Do Man United fans think that Sir Alex should consider such a deal?

