Arsenal Star Almost Certain to Make £25m Exit

The Rumour

Silvio Berlusconi has lifted the lid on plans for AC Milan to sign Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

The club’s owner and controversial Italian prime minister told fans on a weekend walkabout in Sicily of replacing Chelsea-bound coach Carlo Ancelotti with Marco van Basten, as well as bringing in unsettled Barclays Premier League star Adebayor.

‘Marco for me is like a son,’ said Berlusconi. ‘He is a piece of Milan history.’ Then when asked which new players would arrive at the Serie A giants he said: ‘There is a good chance we will get Adebayor.’

The Source: (Daily Mail)

The Analysis

Ask almost any Arsenal fan and they will tell you that Emmanuel Adebayor’s time at the club is almost up. The cloud that has hung over the Togolese striker since last summer when he tried to engineer a move to AC Milan and that self same cloud has hampered his season and left him looking lazy and direction less on the field of play and even though Wenger attempted to stop the rot by supporting his man at the AGM Q&A he didn’t see fit to name him in the squad for the game at Old Trafford last week.

The Likelihood

Adebayor to AC Milan: Sure to happen the moment the Serie A club puts in a reasonable bid.

