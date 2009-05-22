Newcastle United’s Player Of The Year Is…

As we get nearer to the end of another season it’s time for you to make you voice heard!



Even if your team has gone backwards this season there will still be one player who has stolen the show and attempted to get things going on the pitch. Likewise if your side has been firing on all cylinders there must be one man who got things moving in the right direction with his performances on the park. So now it’s your chance to cast your vote, using our ultra scientific Cut and Paste Thingy. You know the drill, cut and paste into the comments box and then stand well back!

CUT AND PASTE THINGY

My PLAYER OF THE YEAR IS

1)

Get a free £10 bet on your team by joining William Hill now.