Liverpool to Sell £18m Maestro to Fund £32m Transfer Record Bid!

The Rumour

XABI ALONSO has stunned Liverpool by admitting he wants to quit Anfield.

The Spanish midfielder is ready to hand in a written transfer request.

His agent Inaki Ibanez met Rafa Benitez on Friday to inform the manager of Alonso’s wish to leave. And despite the Merseyside giants insisting they do not want to sell him, Alonso’s stance will trigger an auction for the 27-year-old.

Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and Juventus have tried to buy Alonso in the last 12 months and Madrid will be favourites this time.

But Benitez will start the bidding at £18million and use the cash to try to sign Manchester United’s Carlos Tevez.

The Source: (News of the World)

The Likelihood

Given the source i would sincerely doubt the validity of this story on so many levels. Xabi Alonso may well be considering his future but i think he will stick with Liverpool as long as Rafa believes he is the first choice in his position and that Gareth Barry chasing will not take place this summer.

Even though Carlos Tevez is a Man United player i am sure that most on Merseyside would very much like to see him brought in to partner El Nino but i am sure most fans wouldn’t like the idea of having to fund such a move by selling their midfield maestro. Couldn’t they instead accrue the money they need from the fringe player sales the boss has this week alluded to?

If the club sold the likes of Voronin, Lucas, Degen, Itandje and Leto that would surely bring in around £15m or so and with Pennant off the books they have some money in wages recouped to add to that figure. I don’t think the club needs to sell any of its first team players this summer and it is much better if the club instead trims the deadwood from the club en masse to fund any big transfer swoops.

Alonso to be sold to fund Tevez bid: Surely only partially correct?

