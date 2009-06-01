Liverpool Agree £22m Swap Deal: Bad News for the Club!

The all new rumour reporting article system is in full effect!

The Rumour

Xabi Alonso has agreed a £22million move to Real Madrid in a deal that could see Gabriel Heinze move to Liverpool, according to reports in Spain.

Forget Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka or Franck Ribery, Alonso will be the first ‘Galactico’ of Florentino Perez’s second stint as Bernabeu president, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

Perez is set to re-take his job as early as Monday – two weeks ahead of planned elections – after none of the other prospective presidential candidates was able to stump up the cash guarantee required.

The Source: (Daily Mail)

The Analysis

If this source is accurate and this speculation turns out to be true then it’s not good news for Liverpool supporters. For some time now the rumour mill has been buzzing about a potential move for Xabi, last summer he almost joined Juventus, but now it appears he may be homeward bound back to his native Spain and in doing so ending a very successful stint at Anfield.

That Rafa would get Heinze as part of the deal would be some consolation but would then leave Benitez needing to fill the hole that would be left by the parting Alonso and I guess higher most on the list of potential replacements would of course be Aston Villa and England man Gareth Barry.

However it’s best not to take this as the gospel as just this morning the manager was quoted as saying he didn’t want the former Real Sociedad man to leave so I guess this is one of those occasions where the fans shouldn’t panic until they see their former hero in another teams jersey!

The Likelihood

Alonso to Real Madrid: Worryingly for the red half of Merseyside this could well come to fruition.

