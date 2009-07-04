Liverpool Boss Wants £18m Classy Midfielder

Rafa turns his attentions to quality Swiss international.

The Rumour

Liverpool have targeted Gokhan Inler to reinforce their midfield once they lose Xabi Alonso.

With Real Madrid only delaying their offer for Alonso, and Barcelona still keen on Javier Mascherano, manager Rafa Benitez knows he must fill the breach.

But he has been alarmed at Udinese’s £18million asking price for Switzerland midfielder Inler.

Benitez is reluctant to bid more than £10m.

The Source: (Daily Mail)

The Analysis

Swiss international Gokhan Inler has been a much targeted midfielder for two years or so, with Arsenal being just one club to make serious attempts to snap up the 25 year old. Previously Udinese have asked for huge offers for Inler and as a result he remains at the over achieving Serie A side and it appears that once again they are putting an inflated valuation on one of their prized assets, which is probably a good course of action if you wish to keep a player who is very much needed.

Rafa will however have a large sum of cash to play with if indeed Xabi Alonso or Javier Mascherano leave the club and Gokhan could be just the man to turn to. He’s a battling determined player who also has a classy side to his game so in many ways he bares the hallmarks of positive attributes of both Xabi and Javier, without being quite in the same league, but he has the potential to step up to the Premier League plate and do well and would surely jump at the chance of a move from his relatively small Italian club.

The Likelihood

Inler to Liverpool: If the price comes down just a little Benitez may well pounce.

