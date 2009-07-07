Liverpool Boss Ready To Accept £5m Real Madrid Offer

Seems like a deal that is just waiting to happen



The Rumour

Real Madrid are trying to sign Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa on the cheap after making a cut-price £5million offer.

The Spanish giants have splashed out over £140m this summer on Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo but are trying to drive a hard bargain over Arbeloa because they know the Spanish full-back is desperate to join them.

The Source: (Daily Mirror)

The Analysis

It seems highly likely Arbeloa will leave Liverpool this summer and maybe this is a chance for Rafa to make a stand. He can state that if Real Madrid want to sign Arbeloa that’s fine, but only if they cease and desist from bothering Alonso and Mascherano, they are of course unlikely to give in to such an ultimatum but there is no harm in trying.

The Spanish right back is of course surplus to requirements and wants to move to the Bernabeu but maybe Benitez can use the player as leverage in some sort of player swap as the La Liga giants have a huge squad of top notch players, half of whom seem very likely to have little future at the club as new faces arrive on an almost daily basis.

Perhaps they could work out a swap deal that see Gabriel Heinze go in the opposite direction?

The Likelihood

Arbeloa to Real Madrid: Extremely likely!

