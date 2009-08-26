Wesley Sneider Joins Inter Milan So We Can All Stop Dreaming Of Him Playing in England

Damn!

Inter have signed Real Madrid star Wesley Sneijder, according to Sky Sport 24.

There is no official confirmation from either club, but Sky say everything is done and dusted and that the Dutchman has penned a five year contract at San Siro. The transfer fee is as of now undisclosed.

Inter have been chasing an attacking midfielder all summer, and Sneijder had emerged as their primary target over the past few weeks.

However, it appeared that Sneijder was reluctant to move to Italy and instead wanted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and fight for his place despite Real Madrid making it clear that there was no space for him following the return of Florentino Perez as president.

Last night it was reported that the deal was dead, but the transfer was resurrected and Sky Sport 24 now claim that Sneijder is an Inter player. (Goal.com)