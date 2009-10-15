Manchester City Star Robinho Wants £33m Barcelona Move: “I Would Like to Play for Barca”

Let the speculation begin.

Manchester City forward Robinho has heard nothing official regarding Barcelona‘s latest reported interest in him but would relish the chance to play for the European champions.

Robinho was closely linked with Barca this summer and, although no move was forthcoming then, there has been continued speculation that the Catalan giants will try to take the former Real Madrid man back to La Liga during the January transfer window, possibly on loan.

“Of course I would like to play for Barca, who wouldn’t? We could have so much fun. It would be a pleasure to play next to (Lionel) Messi, to my compatriot (Dani) Alves, Xavi, (Andres) Iniesta, (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic… with all of them. They are a great team,” Robinho was quoted as saying by El Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazil international, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury, only joined City just over a year ago from Madrid for a British record transfer fee of £32.5million but the 25-year-old made no secret of his admiration for Barca or his desire to play for Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side.

He continued: “I’ve played against them and I know their quality. But at the moment at the moment I can only do it (play with them) on the PlayStation. It’s an honour that a coach like him (Guardiola) speaks highly of Robinho, and rates me as much as I read he does.” (Press Association)

OK well what can you add to that? Robinho is being startling honest in these quotes and I guess it is down to Pepe Guardiola to make the next move and the question is, will he make it? Barcelona are managing just fine as they are in the attacking area of the field. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has smoothly slotted in and is scoring goals for fun (when isn’t scoring goals fun?).

The issue of the Man City man being a former Real Madrid man is not going to be a problem in the same way as Samuel Eto’o bridged that gap so can the Brazilian so again it only comes down to whether the Catalan side actually put in a serious bid.

In many ways Mark Hughes may think he can afford to let Robinho leave, after all he too has an embarrassment of riches up front and selling one of his many strikers may be a blessing in disguise and help prevent any potential disharmony caused by a star player sitting on the bench all season.

